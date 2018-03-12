House Intel GOP Jams Out Its Russia Findings: No Collusion!

The leader of the House Intelligence Committee’s probe of Russian election meddling announced Monday that the first phase of the probe was over.

“We will now be moving into the next phase of this investigation, working with the minority on a report to give the American people answers to the questions they’ve been asking for over a year,” Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) said in a statement, adding that “with just 238 days until the mid-term elections in November, it’s important that we give the American people the information they need to arm themselves against Russian attempts to influence our elections.” (Read Conaway’s full statement below.)

An attached one-page summary of a draft report promises “40+ initial findings that describe,” among other things, that “We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.” Republicans said they would share their draft with Democrats Tuesday.

The committee has faced a bitter partisan divide in its approach to the investigation. The USA Today noted Monday that Democrats on the committee will pen their own report with likely far different conclusions that Republicans’.

Republicans’ report will also describe, according to the summary released Monday, “How anti-Trump research made its way from Russian sources to the Clinton campaign” and “Problematic contacts between senior Intelligence Community officials and the media.”

The summary said committee Republicans concurred with “the Intelligence Community Assessment’s judgments, except with respect to Putin’s supposed preference for candidate Trump.”

The last sentence of the summary document hinted at more partisan fights to come: “Additional follow-on efforts arising from the investigation include oversight of the unmasking of Americans’ names in intelligence reports, FISA abuse, and other matters.”

“I look forward to working with Ranking Member Schiff on this next phase of our investigation,” Conaway said in his statement. “The American people deserve our cooperation, and our transparency.”

Read Conaway’s full “HPSCI Russia Investigation Update” below: