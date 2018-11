Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman seemed very happy to see each other at the G-20 summit in Argentina, greeting each other with broad grins and some kind of hug-handshake hybrid.

Russian President Putin and Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman embrace and laugh at the G20 in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/DtyNK6RwhI — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 30, 2018