Pruitt Sends Aides To Fetch Him Special Coffee, Dean And DeLuca Delicacies

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt habitually sends out EPA employees to fetch him protein bars, Greek yogurt, cookies, and pour-over coffee, according to a Friday Daily Beast report.

Pruitt reportedly insists on luxury market Dean and DeLuca for his snacks and pour-over coffee rather than that brewed by any other method.

Some unnamed sources told the Daily Beast that the peckish administrator’s demands come “constantly,” while others said they are issued “frequently.”

An EPA spokesperson declined to directly comment on the story. “EPA will not be commenting on anonymous sources who are working to distract Americans from Administrator Pruitt’s accomplishments on regulatory certainty and environmental stewardship,” a spokesperson told the Daily Beast.

The Dean and DeLuca debacle is only the sixth scandal to surface about or in close proximity to Pruitt this week.

In recent days, Pruitt has been accused using his security detail to fetch him lotion and his dry cleaning, of using an EPA aide to try to meet with the CEO of Chick-Fil-A to set up a franchise for his wife to run, has reportedly been asked to lay off eating at the White House mess after racking up a $400 bill in one month, and sent an aide to obtain a used mattress from a Trump hotel. A top Pruitt aide also quit this week, prompting an EPA spokesperson to call the reporter who broke the story “a piece of trash.”