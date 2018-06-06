Pruitt Aide Resigns, EPA Calls Reporter Who Broke The Story ‘Piece Of Trash’

A close aide to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Monday, the Atlantic reported Wednesday citing an unnamed source briefed on the matter. EPA scheduling and advance director Millan Hupp’s last day is Friday, the outlet said.

EPA spokesperson Jahan Wilcox did not comment on the story aside from telling the Atlantic’s Elaina Plott, who has reported extensively on the scandals at Pruitt’s EPA: “You have a great day, you’re a piece of trash.”

Hupp, part of a group of top Pruitt aides who’d worked with him back in Oklahoma, was at the center of a number of EPA scandals.

She was one of a handful of EPA staffers who received five-figure raises within their first months at the agency, and she reportedly approved the purchase of a dozen custom-made fountain pens for Pruitt totaling $1,560.

Pruitt also claimed in congressional testimony that Hupp searched for apartments for him and his wife “on personal time,” potentially admitting to a violation of federal law. Hupp subsequently confirmed to the House Oversight Committee that she’d helped Pruitt shop for apartments.

In the same testimony, Hupp recalled “there being discussions” with Pruitt about obtaining a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Atlantic reported: “Officials began drafting her resignation paperwork on Monday morning, just after portions of her congressional testimony were made public.”

