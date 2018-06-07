Scott Pruitt Asked To Lay Off Eating At The White House Mess So Much

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s frequent indulgences have forced the White House to issue a pointed directive to Cabinet officials that the luxe White House mess hall is not for everyday use and begging them to please eat elsewhere, according to a Wednesday Politico report.

The restaurant is run by members of the U.S. Navy and located next to the Situation Room in the West Wing. The high quality food reportedly runs at at very low prices relative to restaurants in close proximity to the White House campus, making it a draw for the White House officials permitted to use it.

But Pruitt has overstayed his welcome. Per Politico, he racked up a $400 bill in one month, partaking in delicacies like beer-braised brisket tacos and “chocolate freedom,” a molten lava cake crafted with imported French chocolate.

He has also reportedly frequented the dining hall as a hotspot to bring prominent visitors from his home state of Oklahoma, including Bob Funk, a wealthy Republican and one-time business partner of Pruitt’s.

Per Politico, Pruitt has been known to complain that the EPA doesn’t have an eatery of its own.

“We love having Mr. Pruitt,” an unnamed source told Politico. “But [the mess] is not meant for everyday use.”