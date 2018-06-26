Protesters Post Up In Front Of Stephen Miller’s Empty Condo

A couple dozen protesters gathered outside of White House aide Stephen Miller’s vacant D.C. condo on Monday, objecting to his hand in the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

According to a Monday USA Today report, Miller was with President Donald Trump at a rally in South Carolina when the “concerned D.C. residents” marched to his home, chanting and handing out flyers.

Though Miller’s absence may have blunted the protest, it’s coming at a time that national scrutiny is being focused on the public shaming of Trump administration officials.

This is the second direct protest of Miller, who last week was heckled at a Mexican restaurant in D.C. DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was shouted out of a restaurant and was protested at her home. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was booted from a restaurant when staff refused to serve her.