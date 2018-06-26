Latest
14 mins ago
Thousands In California Flee Homes As Wildfire Season Flares Up
15 mins ago
Mueller Preps To Home In On Collusion Question In Coming Weeks
24 mins ago
Kanye: I Felt ‘Castrated,’ Forced Into ‘Arranged Marriage’ To Support Hillary
livewire

Protesters Post Up In Front Of Stephen Miller’s Empty Condo

By | June 26, 2018 7:49 am
AFP Contributor/AFP

A couple dozen protesters gathered outside of White House aide Stephen Miller’s vacant D.C. condo on Monday, objecting to his hand in the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

According to a Monday USA Today report, Miller was with President Donald Trump at a rally in South Carolina when the “concerned D.C. residents” marched to his home, chanting and handing out flyers.  

Though Miller’s absence may have blunted the protest, it’s coming at a time that national scrutiny is being focused on the public shaming of Trump administration officials.

This is the second direct protest of Miller, who last week was heckled at a Mexican restaurant in D.C. DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was shouted out of a restaurant and was protested at her home. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was booted from a restaurant when staff refused to serve her.

More Livewire
View All
Comments