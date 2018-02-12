Porter’s Ex-Wife Willoughby: ‘Truth Exists’ Whether Trump ‘Accepts It Or Not’

Jennifer Willoughby, an ex wife who came forward with allegations of domestic abuse against a top White House aide last week, was not phased by President Donald Trump’s dismissal of her accusations over the weekend.

“Everyone wants to talk about how Trump implied I am not to be believed. As if Trump is the model of kindness and forgiveness. As if he readily acknowledges his own shortcomings and shows empathy and concern for others,” Willoughby wrote in an op-ed for Time magazine on Sunday. “I forgive him. Thankfully, my strength and worth are not dependent on outside belief — the truth exists whether the President accepts it or not.”

Willoughby and Colbie Holderness, the other ex-wife of former White House aide Rob Porter, came forward last week with allegations of Porter’s history of domestic abuse. While Porter has denied the allegations, he resigned Wednesday. The White House initially defended Porter, but back-tracked when photos surfaced of Holderness with a black eye that she allegedly sustained after Porter punched her in the face.

Trump was silent on the issue until Friday, when he told reporters that he wished Porter well and tweeted Saturday that “peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by mere allegations.”

Read the rest of Willougby’s op-ed here.