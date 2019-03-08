Pentagon Spox ‘Thinks’ The Air Force Secretary Just Quit

Charlie Summers, the top Pentagon spokesperson, seemed less than positive that Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson is quitting.

From a DefenseOne reporter:

The top Pentagon spox, Charlie Summers, is briefing the press minutes after reports hit that AF Secretary Heather Wilson has resigned. We’re not getting a lot here: “I think it’s true,” he says, adding that he just read the reports before he walked in. “Next question please.” — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) March 8, 2019

The Washington Post is reporting that Wilson is leaving to become president of the University of Texas at El Paso. She reportedly gave President Donald Trump her letter of resignation and is quitting at the end of May.