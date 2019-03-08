Latest
livewire

Pentagon Spox ‘Thinks’ The Air Force Secretary Just Quit

By
March 8, 2019 11:39 am

Charlie Summers, the top Pentagon spokesperson, seemed less than positive that Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson is quitting.

From a DefenseOne reporter:

The Washington Post is reporting that Wilson is leaving to become president of the University of Texas at El Paso. She reportedly gave President Donald Trump her letter of resignation and is quitting at the end of May.

