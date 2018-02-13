Report: Omarosa Manigault Fired Over Use Of White House Car Service

Latest
By | February 13, 2018 9:06 am
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

Omarosa Manigault left the White House in December, and while it was reported that Manigault’s departure from the White House grounds was dramatic, the exact reasons for her departure were unclear at the time.

Politico reported on Tuesday that White House chief of staff John Kelly fired Manigault for using the White House car service as “an office pick-up and drop-off service,” which is not allowed. Upon her firing, Manigualt tried to re-enter the White House to make a personal appeal to President Donald Trump, and in doing so she set off a Secret Service wire that monitors entry to the residence, according to Politico.

Back in December, reports indicated that Manigault was escorted off the White House campus when she was fired.

Since leaving the White House, Manigault has joined the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother,” where she recently said she was “haunted” by tweets while working for Trump in the White House.

