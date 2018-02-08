Omarosa Spills On ‘Big Brother’: ‘I Was Haunted By Tweets Every Single Day’

After reportedly getting escorted out of the White House by Secret Service following her resignation and quickly joining the cast of CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother,” former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is finally dishing about her time in the West Wing.

“It’s so bad,” she said through tears to fellow cast member Ross Mathews in a video posted by the reality TV show on Facebook Thursday.

Celebrity Big Brother Airs Tonight At 8/7c On CBS Omarosa opens up to Ross Mathews about her time in the White House on tonight's Celebrity Big Brother. In the meantime, don't miss a minute of the action on the Live Feeds: http://bit.ly/2E8C5aE Posted by Big Brother on Thursday, February 8, 2018

“I felt like it was a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” Manigault Newman said after Mathews said that as a voter “I never got” why she served in the White House. “I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what’s he going to tweet next?”

Manigault Newman lamented that she tried to reason with President Donald Trump, but the people “around him” started to attack her. Mathews asked if anyone had the power to question Trump, but she deflected.

“I don’t know. It’s not my circus, not my monkeys, I’d like to say not my problem, but I can’t say that because it’s bad,” she said.

“Should we be worried?” Mathews asked. Manigault Newman retorted with a slow nod, saying, “yes.”

Manigault Newman, who met Trump when she was on his reality TV show “The Apprentice,” alluded after she left the White House that she felt she had been wronged by the circumstances surrounding her departure from. During an interview with “Good Morning America” in December, she said she had “concerns” that led to her resignation, but stopped short of revealing any actual details.

“When I can tell my story, it is a profound story, that I know the world will want to hear,” she said just after her ousting.