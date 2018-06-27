NYT: Ailes Crony Bill Shine Expected To Be Named WH Comms Director

Former Fox News Co-President Bill Shine, who was an ally of the network’s late CEO Roger Ailes, is expected to be the next White House communications director, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the decision.

Shine left Fox News in May last year amid accusations that he helped cover up a number of sexual harassment allegations at the company.

In a 2016 lawsuit, former Fox News anchor Andrea Tantaros accused former Fox News star Bill O’Reilly and Ailes of sexual harassment, and Shine and others of looking the other way and pressuring her to drop her complaints. A judge ruled that the suit was covered by the arbitration clause in Tantaros’ contract.

In a subsequent suit, which was dismissed after a year, Tantaros accused Shine and others of using sophisticated hacking and surveillance techniques, in addition to “sock puppet” social media accounts, to monitor and harass her.

In April of last year, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky accused Ailes of sexual harassment in a lawsuit, and accused Shine of retaliating against her when she refused or complained about Ailes’ harassment.

“Shine aided and abetted Ailes’ acts of retaliation and harassment,” Roginsky claimed in her suit, which was eventually settled.

O’Reilly on Wednesday broadcast his support in a tweet:

If Bill Shine gets the job of White House communications director, that will be good for the country. Shine is smart and honest. But the President has to listen to him! — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) June 27, 2018

This post has been updated.