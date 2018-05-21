Latest
5 mins ago
Fox News Host: Obama’s DOJ, FBI, IRS, CIA All ‘Trying To Take Down’ Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump conducts a meeting with state and local officials to unveil his administration's long-awaited infrastructure plan in the State Dining Room at the White House February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The $1.5 trillion plan to repair and rebuild the nation's crumbling highways, bridges, railroads, airports, seaports and water systems is funded with $200 million in federal money with the remaining 80 percent coming from state and local governments.
13 mins ago
WH Still Trying To Prove Trump Only Meant MS-13 Members Are ‘Animals’
34 mins ago
Border Agent Questions Two Women For Speaking Spanish At MT Gas Station
livewire

Judge Dismisses Ex-Fox Host Tantaros’ Suit Alleging Surveillance, Harassment

By | May 21, 2018 11:31 am
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images North America

Just more than a year later, former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros’ lawsuit against the network, in which she alleged she had been the victim of “illegal electronic surveillance and computer hacking,” was dismissed Friday.

Tantaros alleged in her suit that the network had surveilled and harassed her in retaliation for her claims that she was sexually harassed by former network chair Roger Ailes and others. A separate suit covering Tantaros’ harassment claims was sent to private arbitration last year.

In the suit dismissed Friday, Tantaros had alleged that Fox News — she specifically named the network; Ailes; former Co-President Bill Shine; Fox and Fox Business corporate communications vice president Irena Brignanti; and tech investor Pete Snyder and his company, Disrupter, Inc. — gained unauthorized access to her email and social media profiles in order to harass her.

Tantaros also alleged Snyder was employed to target her with a swarm of aggressive social media accounts in order to harass and discredit her. Tantaros alleged the accounts were “sock puppets,” operated by the defendants.

“Plaintiff’s amended complaint is based primarily on speculation and conjecture,” Judge George B. Daniels of the Southern District of New York wrote (read his full decision below). “Moreover, she fails to adequately make out the basic elements of her claims.”

A Scandal Sandwich: The Unbelievable Saga Of The Missouri Governor’s Misdeeds
More Livewire
View All
Comments