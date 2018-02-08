New York Times Pours Cold Water On NRA Threat To Burn Copy Of Paper

Latest
By | February 8, 2018 2:58 pm

The New York Times on Thursday dismissed a video in which an NRA spokesperson threatens to burn the paper, calling it a cry for attention. 

Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokesperson for the Times, told TPM in an email that “This stunt proves a point made in a recent Times interview with Ms. Loesch — she appears willing to do anything to entertain followers on Twitter.”

In a brief video posted Wednesday by the gun group’s video wing, NRATV, spokesperson Dana Loesch holds a lighter to the paper before pulling it away.

“You know, I don’t even have to do this,” Loesch says to camera. “You guys are doing a good enough job burning down your reputations all by yourselves.”

Text flashes on screen: “Fight their violence of lies with the fire of truth. To be continued…”

The Times has proven a favored target of NRATV, which specializes in high-octane sneers at bastions of the mainstream.

In August last year, Loesch addressed the paper against her familiar black backdrop: “We’ve had it with your pretentious, tone-deaf assertion that you are, in any way, truth- or fact-based journalism,” she said, adding: “We’re coming for you.”

Later on Thursday, NRATV published their previewed segment:

