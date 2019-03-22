livewire Russia Probe

Nadler Confirms ‘Completion’ Of Probe, Urges Barr To Release ‘Full Mueller Report’

By
March 22, 2019 5:37 pm

House Judiciary Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) confirmed the “completion” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in a tweet on Friday and pushed Attorney General William Barr to release the “full Mueller report.”

“Transparency and the public interest demand nothing less,” he said. “The need for public faith of the rule of law must be the priority.”

Barr has not yet indicated whether he intends to release the full report to the public, but said in a letter to congressional leaders on Friday that he should be able to brief Congress on Mueller’s conclusions as soon as this weekend.

 

 

