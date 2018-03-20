McConnell Praises Mueller But Says No Need For Measures To Protect Him From Trump

Asked about a marathon of tweeting President Trump went on last weekend criticizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voiced strong support for the prosecutor but stopped short of endorsing the push to pass legislation to protect Mueller from any potential moves by Trump to remove him.

“I agree with the president’s lawyers that Bob Mueller should be allowed to finish his job,” McConnell said Tuesday. “I think it was an excellent appointment. I think he will go wherever the facts lead him, and I think he will have great credibility with the American people when he reaches the conclusion of this investigation. So I have a lot of confidence in him.”

Trump this weekend for the first time bashed Mueller by name on Twitter, arguing that his probe “should never have been started” and alleging his team was full of “hardened Democrats.” His tweets included multiple attacks on the Justice Department more broadly and on Andrew McCabe, the top FBI official who was fired by Attorney General Sessions. His personal lawyer John Dowd — in comments that was first said to be on the behalf of the president, and then walked back to be from Dowd personally — called for Mueller’s removal. The White House attorney representing the President, Ty Cobb on Sunday however said that firing Mueller is not being considered or discussed.

McConnell, echoing the sentiments of many in his caucus, said on Tuesday that he didn’t think measures protecting Mueller or the Justice Department official whom oversees him were “necessary.”

“I don’t think Bob Mueller is going anywhere. I think there’s widespread feeling — and the President’s lawyers obviously agree — that he ought to be allowed to finish the job,” McConnell said. “He’s a thoroughly credible individual, whom I think is an appropriate appointment and we all anticipate his finishing the job and telling the American people what they need to know about this episode.”