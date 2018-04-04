Latest
on March 8, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia.
27 mins ago
Judge Appears Skeptical Of Manafort’s Civil Lawsuit Against DOJ, Mueller
Gov. Mary Fallin of Oklahoma speaks during the final day of the 2016 Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016
55 mins ago
OK Guv: Teachers’ Call For Funding Like ‘Teenage Kid That Wants A Better Car’
(L-R) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite and U.S. President Donald Trump, hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. Marking their 100th anniversary of their post-World War I independence from Russia, the three Baltic heads of state participated in the United States-Baltic Summit at the White House.
1 hour ago
WH: Military Mission In Syria Coming To ‘A Rapid End’ Despite Lack Of Timeline
livewire

McConnell: GOP Will Have Political Winds ‘In Our Face’ During Midterms

By | April 4, 2018 1:00 pm
on January 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday that the political winds will be “in our face” during the 2018 midterm elections.

“This is going to be a challenging election year,” McConnell told Kentucky Today. “We know the wind is going to be in our face. We don’t know whether it’s going to be a Category 3, 4 or 5.”

“I’m hoping we can hold the Senate,” the majority leader added. “And the principal reason for that, even if we were to lose the House and be stymied legislatively, we could still approve appointments, which is a huge part of what we do.”

Separately in the interview, McConnell said that blocking former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, from receiving a confirmation hearing following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia was “was the most consequential decision I’ve made in my entire public career.”

Fourteen months after Scalia’s death, Senate Republicans eliminated the filibuster rule for Supreme Court nominees to confirm Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, with a 54-45 vote.

Similar Senate obstruction prevented dozens of Obama’s lower court nominees from receiving confirmation votes.

McConnell cited the subsequent wave of Trump-nominated judges as a lasting legacy. Recounting a conversation with the White House counsel soon after Trump’s election to Kentucky Today, McConnell said he suggested Trump nominate young judges.

“I said ‘we’ve got a chance to transform the country in a very significant way for the next generation if we can get our act together,’” McConnell said. 

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #7: ‘These People Are Dangerous’
More Livewire
View All
Comments