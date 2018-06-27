McConnell: Blocking Garland Was ‘Most Consequential Decision I Ever Made’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a victory lap during a Politco Playbook interview on Wednesday, calling his decision to block President Barack Obama from filling the vacant Supreme Court seat during his tenure as the “single most consequential decision I ever made.”

“I felt very confident that if the shoe was on the other foot, a Democratic Senate would not have confirmed a Republican president’s nominee during an election,” he said. “I was confident that the complaints would be rank hypocrisy knowing full well that they would do the same thing in the middle of an election.”

McConnell touted getting Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on the bench, along with his record rate of getting circuit judges appointed, as one of his most significant accomplishments in the time of Trump.

Overall, he said that this has been “the best year and a half” for those wanting America taken in a “right of center” direction.