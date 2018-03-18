Latest
livewire

McCabe Lawyer: Trump Tweets Show ‘Corrupted,’ ‘Illegitimate’ Firing Process

By | March 18, 2018 3:23 pm
Michael Bromwich, an attorney representing ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (pictured above), said Sunday that President Donald Trump’s tweets on the matter had proven the firing process to be “illegitimate.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday night, when McCabe was fired, that the action was the result of an Justice Department Inspector General’s Office report and a recommendation from the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility. Both offices, Sessions said, “concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions.”

McCabe countered by saying he was authorized to make certain media disclosures, that others including then-FBI Director James Comey had known about the disputed communications in question, and that he answered investigators’ questions “truthfully and as accurately as I could amidst the chaos that surrounded me.”

He further argued that his firing was an attempt to discredit him as a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election meddling and other matters.

Trump, in tweets on Saturday and Sunday, tried to connect McCabe’s firing to Mueller’s probe and said the deputy director’s ouster was “great day for Democracy” [sic].

NEW & NOW FREE
