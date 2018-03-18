Latest
on March 1, 2016 in Burlington, United States.
17 hours ago
False Stories Crop Up On Voter Fraud After Close Pennsylvania House Race
WASHINGTON, DC - June 21: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee meeting on the FBI's budget requests for FY2018 on June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCabe became acting director in May, following President Trump's dismissal of James Comey. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
20 hours ago
AP: Like Comey, Fired McCabe Kept Personal Memos Regarding Trump
22 hours ago
Facebook Bans Trump-Linked Data Firm Cambridge Analytica For Taking User Data
livewire

Continuing A Twitter Rant, Trump Attacks McCabe, Mueller And Comey

By | March 18, 2018 9:28 am
Pool/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Sunday morning continued to make personal the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe late Friday night.

First, while it is true some of Mueller’s team has made political contributions to Democrats in the past, it is misleading to say the team consists of “13 hardened Democrats.” As the Washington Post pointed out, Mueller is prohibited by federal regulations from making politically-motivated hiring decisions. And Mueller himself is a Republican.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who carried out McCabe’s firing, said in a statement Friday night that both the office of FBI Inspector General Michael Horowitz and the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility “concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions,” presumably during a previously-reported inspector general probe of the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

In a lengthy response, McCabe said he had been singled out, and his credibility attacked, as “part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day.”

McCabe maintained that he was authorized to share information with the media through his staff; that “others, including [then-FBI Director James Comey], were aware of the interaction with the reporter;” and that he answered the inspector general’s questions “truthfully and as accurately as I could amidst the chaos that surrounded me.”

Following the firing, various outlets reported that McCabe had kept written memos detailing his interactions with Trump, and that he had been in touch with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office.

The Sunday tweets were a continuation of what Trump started the day before: a series of stinging statements that mixed justifications for McCabe’s firing with attacks against him personally, and against his former boss, ousted FBI Director James Comey.

Read Trump’s Saturday tweets related to the firing below:

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Extra! Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Talks “Trump Surrogates” Threatening His Client and More
More Livewire
View All
Comments