Rep. Maxine Waters Cancels Events Due To ‘Very Serious Threats’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) cancelled two events in Alabama and Texas this week after receiving a flood of “hostile mail” — including “one very serious death threat,” according to a Friday CNN report.

“As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful,’ even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” Waters said in a statement.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were cancelled (sic) this weekend,” she continued. “This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

Waters called for people to continue protesting Trump staffers in public spaces on Saturday, prompting Trump to threaten her in a tweet and rail against her at rallies since. Trump claims that Waters is advocating for physical violence against his administration, while she insists that she is only urging for peaceful protest.