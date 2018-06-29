Latest
7 mins ago
Top Ivanka Ally Leaves White House, Signals Giving Up On Paid Family Leave
27 mins ago
Livid Over Aide’s Testimony, Pruitt Tried To Ruin Her Future Job Prospects
on June 29, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland.
58 mins ago
Capital Gazette Shooting Suspect Had Bitter History With The Newspaper
livewire

Rep. Maxine Waters Cancels Events Due To ‘Very Serious Threats’

By | June 29, 2018 9:53 am
WASHINGTON, DC - July 12: Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA) looks on as Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Committee about the State of the economy on July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Yellen said the Federal Reserve expects to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion bond stimulus later this year. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Pete Marovich/Getty Images North America

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) cancelled two events in Alabama and Texas this week after receiving a flood of “hostile mail” — including “one very serious death threat,” according to a Friday CNN report.

“As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful,’ even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” Waters said in a statement.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were cancelled (sic) this weekend,” she continued. “This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

Waters called for people to continue protesting Trump staffers in public spaces on Saturday, prompting Trump to threaten her in a tweet and rail against her at rallies since. Trump claims that Waters is advocating for physical violence against his administration, while she insists that she is only urging for peaceful protest.

More Livewire
View All
Comments