Trump Tweets Warning To Waters After She Urged Protests Against His Staffers

After Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for continued protests against Trump administration staffers in public spaces, President Donald Trump unloaded a threatening tweet Monday, warning her to “be careful what you wish for.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in fact did not join Waters’ call for public demonstration, but tweeted a plea for civility in response to Waters’ comments.

In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again. Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea. https://t.co/vlpqOBLK4R — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 25, 2018

Waters made her comments at a “Keep Family Togethers” rally in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend him they’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store, the people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President ‘no I can’t hang with you, this is wrong this is unconscionable and we can’t keep doing this to children,’” she said then.