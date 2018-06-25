Latest
1 min ago
Gallup: Trump’s Net Disapproval Spikes Amid Criticism Of Family Separations
on May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
21 mins ago
Manafort To Appeal DC Judge’s Order To Keep Him In Jail While He Awaits Trial
28 mins ago
Mueller Is Reviewing Erik Prince’s Computer And Phones
livewire

Trump Tweets Warning To Waters After She Urged Protests Against His Staffers

By | June 25, 2018 1:42 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - July 12: Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA) looks on as Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Committee about the State of the economy on July 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Yellen said the Federal Reserve expects to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion bond stimulus later this year. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Pete Marovich/Getty Images North America

After Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for continued protests against Trump administration staffers in public spaces, President Donald Trump unloaded a threatening tweet Monday, warning her to “be careful what you wish for.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in fact did not join Waters’ call for public demonstration, but tweeted a plea for civility in response to Waters’ comments.

Waters made her comments at a “Keep Family Togethers” rally in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend him they’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store, the people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President ‘no I can’t hang with you, this is wrong this is unconscionable and we can’t keep doing this to children,’” she said then.

More Livewire
View All
Comments