Report: Kelly Left Out Of Trump-Russia Call, Decision To Hire John Bolton

In a sign that chief of staff John Kelly’s grip on White House operations is loosening, President Donald Trump did not include Kelly in two major recent events for the administration, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

When Trump made the final decision to replace National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, Kelly was not in the room, according to Bloomberg. And when Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently, Kelly was not on the phone for the conversation, per Bloomberg News.

Though Kelly was left out of those decisions, there’s no indication that Trump is gearing up to fire Kelly soon, according to Bloomberg News. The chief of staff was included in the move to replace David Shulkin as Veterans Affairs secretary, and he has been working to implement a new policy process, per Bloomberg News.

