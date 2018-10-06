livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Kavanaugh Will Be Sworn In Saturday To ‘Participate In The Work Of The Court Immediately’

By
October 6, 2018 4:36 pm

Brett M. Kavanaugh is set to be sworn in later Saturday, according to a Supreme Court press release.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., will administer the Constitutional Oath and retired Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy will administer the Judicial Oath in a private ceremony later today in the Justices Conference Room at the Supreme Court. Both oaths will be administered so that he can begin to participate in the work of the Court immediately.

A formal investiture ceremony will take place at a special sitting of the Court in the Courtroom at a later date.

