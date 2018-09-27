Intercept Editor Clarifies: Feinstein’s Staff Didn’t Leak

In an exchange with Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) suggested Feinstein or her staff leaked Christine Blasey Ford’s letter to the press. Feinstein denied it.

Minutes later, Ryan Grim, an editor at The Intercept and the author of the first story on the existence of the letter, made clear on Twitter that Cornyn’s suggestion was not true: Feinstein and her staff were not the source.