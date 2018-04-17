Trump Ally Alan Dershowitz Tells Hannity He Should Have Disclosed Cohen Link

Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, a Fox News contributor who regularly defends President Donald Trump, on Monday night confronted Fox host Sean Hannity over his relationship with Michael Cohen.

During a conversation on former FBI Director James Comey and the Russia probe, Dershowitz brought up the revelation that Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen named Hannity as a client and told Hannity that he should have told viewers about that relationship.

“I really think that you should have disclosed your relationship with Cohen when you talked about him on this show,” Dershowitz told Hannity. “You could’ve said just that you asked him for advice or whatever, but I think it would’ve been much, much better had you disclosed that relationship.”

Hannity told Dershowitz that his interaction with Cohen was “minimal.”

“That would’ve been fair to say, that it was minimal,” Dershowitz said. “You were in a tough position because A: You had to talk about Cohen and B: You didn’t want the fact that you had spoken with him to be revealed. And you had the right, by the way, not to have your identity be revealed.”

“I have a right to privacy,” Hannity said in response.

“But, you know, it’s a complex situation when you’re speaking to millions of people…” Dershowitz began to reply before Hannity interjected and said he had only a “minor relationship” with Cohen.

Alan Dershowitz (!) says that Hannity should have disclosed that he was a client of Cohen before discussing the FBI raid last week. Hannity responds: “I have the right to privacy.” pic.twitter.com/lheMdQWqHl — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 17, 2018

At the end of his show Monday night, Hannity lamented the “wild speculation” from the “mainstream media” about his interactions with Cohen before playing a lengthy montage of cable news hosts and reporters saying Hannity’s name. He then echoed his statement from earlier in the day, telling Fox News viewers that he had “occasional brief conversations” with Cohen about legal questions, mostly involving real estate.