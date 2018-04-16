Hannity: ‘Michael Cohen Has Never Represented Me In Any Matter’

Fox News host Sean Hannity addressed the revelation that he is the mystery third client of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen in a statement via Fox News.

“Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter,” Hannity said in a statement obtained by TPM. “I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees.

“I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective,” he continued. “I assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third party.”

He elaborated on his original statement in additional tweets.

In response to some wild speculation, let me make clear that I did not ask Michael Cohen to bring this proceeding on my behalf, I have no personal interest in this proceeding, and, in fact, asked that my de minimis discussions with Michael Cohen, — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

which dealt almost exclusively about real estate, not be made a part of this proceeding. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018



“We have been friends a long time,” Hannity told the Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus. “I have sought legal advice from Michael.”

Sean Hannity’s response to being named Michael Cohen’s third client: “We have been friends a long time. I have sought legal advice from Michael.” — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) April 16, 2018

Hannity was on air for his radio show as the news broke, teasing his response saying, “I’m going to have to decide if I’m going to put out a statement here.” He added that he wanted to keep the media listening since “they might learn something.”



Fox News did not immediately respond to TPM’s requests for comment.