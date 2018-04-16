Latest
37 mins ago
Sean Hannity Has Said A Lot About His Secret Lawyer Michael Cohen
50 mins ago
Kendrick Lamar Becomes First Non-Classical Or Jazz Artist To Win Pulitzer
1 hour ago
2018 Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced
livewire

Hannity: ‘Michael Cohen Has Never Represented Me In Any Matter’

By | April 16, 2018 3:58 pm
Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Sipa USA

Fox News host Sean Hannity addressed the revelation that he is the mystery third client of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen in a statement via Fox News.

“Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter,” Hannity said in a statement obtained by TPM. “I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees.

“I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective,” he continued. “I assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third party.”

He elaborated on his original statement in additional tweets.


“We have been friends a long time,” Hannity told the Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus. “I have sought legal advice from Michael.”

Hannity was on air for his radio show as the news broke, teasing his response saying, “I’m going to have to decide if I’m going to put out a statement here.” He added that he wanted to keep the media listening since “they might learn something.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to TPM’s requests for comment.

More Livewire
View All
Comments