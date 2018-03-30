GOP Rep. Drops Pro-Gun Stance, A+ NRA Rating From Campaign Site

Rep. Mike Bishop (R-MI) has scrubbed all traces of his pro-gun stance and A/A+ rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) from his campaign site.

The Detroit News reported on the change Wednesday, days after the massive nationwide March For Our Lives rallies that called for tighter gun control measures in wake of the Parkland high school shooting.

The move could signal at least one Republican’s concern that the gun group’s mark of approval may not go over well with voters amid the burgeoning gun control movement.

Campaign spokesman Stu Standler told TPM in an email that the change merely “reflects an update for a Congressman who has served for 2 terms and has worked on several pieces of legislation that have been signed into law and are helping the community,” and that “Mike Bishop has not changed positions on these issues.”

“The last version of the website was written when Mike Bishop was a candidate in 2014 and never served in Congress,” Standler added.

Bishop’s district is one of the Democrats’ targets in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red to Blue” program for the 2018 midterms, and the Detroit News noted that Democratic candidate Elissa Slotkin raised more money than Bishop during the last two quarters of 2017.

This story has been updated to include the campaign’s statement to TPM.