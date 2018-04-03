Report: Fox News Stands By Laura Ingraham As Advertisers Flee

Fox News host Laura Ingraham still enjoys the full support of her network, despite widespread criticism and advertiser fallout over her treatment of a student survivor of the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

According to a statement Fox News Co-President Jack Abernethy gave to the Los Angeles Times on Monday, the network has no plans to drop Ingraham’s 10 p.m. EST show “The Ingraham Angle.”

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” Jack Abernethy, co-president of Fox News, said in his statement to the LA Times. “We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children.”

Ingraham has lost advertisements from at least seven different companies in the past week after she mocked high schooler David Hogg for not getting into four colleges in California.

Hogg, a senior in high school, has become one of the most prominent student voices advocating for gun control legislation since 17 people were killed in a shooting at his high school in February. The far right has labeled Hogg and several of his classmates as “crisis actors” and accused them of being paid to spread a gun control message by the left.

In a tweet last week, Ingraham mocked Hogg, prompting him to tweet a list of her advertisers, asking his followers to press the companies to drop her show. Ingraham offered an apology, but only after several companies pulled their ads and even used the apology to promote the “Ingraham Angle.”

Hogg told CNN he did not accept her apology.

Ingraham is currently taking a week off for Easter, she told viewers on Friday. A Fox News spokesperson told TPM over the weekend that it was a previously scheduled vacation.