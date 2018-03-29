Amid Calls For Ad Boycott, Fox Host Apologizes For Mocking Parkland Teen

Fox News host Laura Ingraham apologized to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Thursday “for any upset or hurt” after she mocked the student’s GPA and his rejection from several colleges.

“On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland,” Ingraham tweeted.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg dismissed the apology, however, telling the Fox host that “an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough.”

“I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight,” he wrote in a tweet. “It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children.”

On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted a Daily Wire story about Hogg being rejected from four colleges he applied to, saying, “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)”

Where Ingraham got 4.1 was unclear. As the article she linked to states, Hogg’s GPA is 4.2.

The teen responded by asking Ingraham who her biggest advertisers were.

“Asking for a friend. #BoycottingIngramAdverts” he tweeted. He later posted a list of companies for his followers to contact.

Several advertisers subsequently announced they were pulling their ads from Ingraham’s show.

This story has been updated.