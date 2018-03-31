As Advertisers Drop Her Show, Laura Ingraham Says She’s Taking A Week Off

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham announced Friday night that she would take the following week off. The move followed intense criticism of the conservative host after she mocked a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

“I’ll be off next week for Easter break with my kids, but fear not, we’ve got a great line-up of guests hosts to fill in for me,” Ingraham said at the end of her Friday show.

A Fox News spokesperson told TPM via email Saturday that the vacation was pre-planned.

Ingraham offered an apology Thursday to Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg — one Hogg did not accept — after she posted a Daily Wire story about several college rejections the Valentine’s Day mass shooting survivor and gun control advocate had received.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Ingraham faced a wave of advertisers pulling their spots from her show following the Wednesday tweet.

“She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out,” Hogg told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Friday. “I think it’s really disgusting, the fact that she tried promoting her show after apologizing to me.”

By the Guardian’s count, 11 advertisers had dropped her show as of Saturday morning.

Hogg encouraged the boycott, posting a link to a list of Ingraham’s advertisers Thursday and urging readers to “tweet away.”