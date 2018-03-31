Latest
on January 25, 2018 in Larkspur, California.
45 mins ago
Trump’s Call For Tariffs Creating Anxiety In The Farm Belt
on March 22, 2018 in Sacramento, California.
48 mins ago
Autopsy Disputing Police Account Of Shooting Prompts Anger
WASHINGTON, DC - December 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
53 mins ago
EPA To Loosen Rules For Automobile Gas Mileage, Pollution
livewire

As Advertisers Drop Her Show, Laura Ingraham Says She’s Taking A Week Off

By | March 31, 2018 12:04 pm
Douliery Olivier/Sipa USA USA

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham announced Friday night that she would take the following week off. The move followed intense criticism of the conservative host after she mocked a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

“I’ll be off next week for Easter break with my kids, but fear not, we’ve got a great line-up of guests hosts to fill in for me,” Ingraham said at the end of her Friday show.

A Fox News spokesperson told TPM via email Saturday that the vacation was pre-planned.

Ingraham offered an apology Thursday to Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg — one Hogg did not accept — after she posted a Daily Wire story about several college rejections the Valentine’s Day mass shooting survivor and gun control advocate had received.

Ingraham faced a wave of advertisers pulling their spots from her show following the Wednesday tweet.

“She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out,” Hogg told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Friday. “I think it’s really disgusting, the fact that she tried promoting her show after apologizing to me.”

By the Guardian’s count, 11 advertisers had dropped her show as of Saturday morning.

Hogg encouraged the boycott, posting a link to a list of Ingraham’s advertisers Thursday and urging readers to “tweet away.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments