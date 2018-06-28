Latest
Former President Barack Obama speaks to Obama Foundation Fellows gathered on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, Ill. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Euphoric After A Good Week, Trump Goes On A Verbal Rampage

By | June 28, 2018 7:22 am
U.S. president Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Scheels Arena on June 27, 2018 in Fargo, North Dakota. President Trump held a campaign style "Make America Great Again" rally in Fargo, North Dakota with thousands in attendance.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

The news of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement on top of a few Trump-friendly Supreme Court decisions sent a delighted President Donald Trump into an all-out insult spree, as he gleefully railed against some of his favorite Democratic targets.

Never one to shy away from kicking someone while he’s down, Trump took aim at the recently-dethroned Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) Wednesday night at a rally in Fargo.

“One of my biggest critics, a slovenly man named Joe Crowley, got his ass kicked,” he said.

Crowley lost the Democratic primary Tuesday night to young neophyte candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sticking with his penchant to mock his political opponents’ physical appearances, Trump then turned to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who this week urged people to keep protesting Trump administration staffers in public spaces.

“Maxine, she’s a beauty,” Trump said at the rally. “She practically was telling people the other day to assault. Can you imagine if I said the things she said?”

Waters has disputed this line, saying that she encouraged peaceful protest, not physical violence. Also, Trump is on tape encouraging and bragging about assaulting women.

Finally, Trump slimed Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), someone he once called a “good woman” and has repeatedly tried to poach from the Democrats to join the Republican Party.

Calling the moderate lawmaker a “liberal Democrat,” he accused her of becoming “Chuck and Nancy’s” stooge when she got to Washington.

“You need a senator who doesn’t just talk like they’re from North Dakota but votes like they’re from North Dakota,” he roared to the audience’s wild applause, as he brought up Heitkamp’s challenger who has promised complete fealty to the President.

