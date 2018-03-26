NYT: Fundraiser Tied To UAE Adviser Pitched Trump Access To Clients

Elliott Broidy, a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump, told clients and possible clients, including foreign officials, that he could set up meetings with the White House, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Broidy, the Republican National Committee’s deputy finance director, has ties to George Nader, the adviser to the United Arab Emirate who is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The New York Times obtained correspondence between Broidy and Nader last week that showed the two discussing how to push the interests of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with the White House.

Nader also paid Broidy millions of dollars last April as Broidy was donating to members of Congress involved in crafting legislation involving Qatar, according to a new report from the Associated Press.

Mueller’s team is looking at whether Nader funneled money from the United Arab Emirate to the Trump campaign. Nader met with a Russian fund manager and informal Trump adviser Erik Prince in the Seychelles in January 2017, which Mueller is looking at. The special counsel is also interested in a December 2016 meeting between Nader, UAE officials, and Trump associates.

Read the full New York Times piece here.