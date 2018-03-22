Latest
NYT Obtains Correspondence Between Trump Fundraiser And UAE Adviser Cooperating With Mueller

By | March 22, 2018 10:11 am
Pool/Getty Images North America

The New York Times obtained correspondence between George Nader, an adviser to the United Arab Emirates who met with Trump aides during the transition, and Elliott Broidy, the Republican National Committee’s deputy finance director and a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

In a story based on the correspondence published Wednesday evening, the New York Times detailed how Nader and Broidy worked to influence the Trump White House by advocating for the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and pushing the interests of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Nader is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, as the New York Times first reported earlier in March. Mueller is looking at whether Nader funneled money from the UAE to the Trump campaign, per the New York Times. Nader met with a Russian fund manager and Erik Prince, the Blackwater founder and an informal Trump campaign adviser, according to the New York Times. Mueller’s team is also looking at a December 2016 meeting between Nader, UAE officials, and Trump associates, according to CNN.

Read the New York Times’ full report here.

