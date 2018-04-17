Comey: It’s ‘Not Normal’ For Trump To Call For Me To Be In Jail

In the latest interview on his book tour, former FBI Director James Comey criticized President Donald Trump’s Sunday tweets suggesting that Comey should go to jail.

“The President of the United States just said that a private citizen should be jailed. And I think the reaction of most of us was, ‘Meh, that’s another one of those things.’ This is not normal. This is not OK,” Comey said in an interview with NPR. “There’s a danger that we will become numb to it, and we will stop noticing the threats to our norms, the threats to the rule of law, and the threats most of all to the truth.”

Comey said it’s not appropriate for Trump to call for his political enemies to be jailed.

“The rule of law involves the apolitical administration of justice. This is not some tin pot dictatorship where the leader of the country gets to say ‘the people I don’t like go to jail,'” Comey told NPR.

Trump on Sunday fired off several tweets Sunday morning reacting to Comey’s new book. Trump suggested that Comey should go to prison over his handling of classified information and his testimony to Congress.

Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018