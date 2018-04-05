Trump Claims Ignorance Of His Lawyer’s $130,000 Payment To Porn Star

President Donald Trump on Thursday asserted he was unaware that his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 for her to keep quiet about an alleged affair she’d had years earlier with Trump.

Asked if he knew about the payment while traveling on Air Force One, Trump said “no,” according to pool reporter Rebecca Ballhaus of the Wall Street Journal.

A reporter asked why Cohen made the payment.

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen,” Trump said. “Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.”

Do you know where the money came from? a reporter asked.

“No, I don’t know,” Trump said.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, responded with a statement to TPM within minutes of the breaking news.

“Our case just got that much better,” he said. “And we very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump’s feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as he stated on Air Force One. As history teaches us, it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath.”

Ballhaus later reported: “Trump ignored a question on whether he ever set up a fund of money that Cohen could draw from.”

Watch below: