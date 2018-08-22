livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Cohen Atty On ‘Dirt’ Meeting: Cohen ‘Was Present’ During Trump, Trump Jr. Convo

By
August 22, 2018 6:54 pm

Asked Wednesday what evidence Michael Cohen had that President Donald Trump knew ahead of time about the June 2016 Trump Tower “dirt” meeting, Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis said simply: “I can only say that he was present during a discussion with [Donald Trump] Jr. and dad, and beyond that, his testimony to the Senate Intelligence and House Intelligence committees was accurate.”

Cohen on Tuesday maintained that his earlier testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which he claimed he personally had no advanced knowledge of the meeting, was still accurate.

