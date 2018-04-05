Latest
2 mins ago
Former Lawyer For Daniels, McDougal Says Cohen Urged Him To Speak Out
Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tom Frieden addresses the media on the Ebola case in the U.S. at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. The first confirmed Ebola virus patient in the United States was staying with family members at The Ivy Apartment complex before being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. State and local officials are working with federal officials to monitor other individuals that had contact with the confirmed patient.
9 mins ago
Police: Body Of CDC Employee Missing For 6 Weeks Found In Atlanta River
UNITED STATES - APRIL 12: Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., speaks at a "Countdown to Tax Day" news conference in the Capitol to address the tax in increases in President Obama's FY 2014 budget. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
15 mins ago
Nunes Picks A New Fight With DOJ Over Russia Probe
livewire

DNI Coats Says He Wants To Make ‘As Much As Possible’ Public About CIA Pick

By | April 5, 2018 8:04 am
on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told reporters on Wednesday that he will try to declassify as much information as possible about Gina Haspel, the nominee to lead the CIA, who was involved in the agency’s torture program.

“We want to declassify as much as possible without jeopardizing someone’s what we call sources and methods,” Coats told reporters, according to Politico. “Every effort will be made to explain fully what her role was.”

Haspel played a key role in the CIA’s secret torture program, overseeing the torture of at least one terrorism suspect in a CIA prison in Thailand. She also helped destroy video tapes of torture sessions carried out at the prison.

Given Haspel’s background, senators have demanded that the CIA release information on Haspel’s role in the torture program, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has come out against her nomination.

Coats defended Haspel to reporters on Wednesday.

“Gina plans to be totally transparent in regards to this issue, and a lot of that has been mischaracterized,” he said, per Politico. “What is being alleged is simply not true.”

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Extra! Meet The Hilarious Writer Behind Some Of Your Favorite TV Shows
More Livewire
View All
Comments