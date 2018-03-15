Latest
on March 14, 2018 in Washington, DC.
22 mins ago
GOP Promises To Run On Taxes After PA Shocker, But Keeps Pivoting To Culture War
35 mins ago
Trump Admin Accuses Russia Of Ongoing US Energy Grid Hacking Operation
35 mins ago
Seth Rich’s Parents: Our Son Was ‘Murdered Again’ With Fake Fox News Story
livewire

Feinstein Urges CIA To Release Docs On Haspel’s Involvement In Torture Program

By | March 15, 2018 12:08 pm
during a Celebration of Life Service held for the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee on December 17, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of people attended the Celebration of Life service for the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee who died unexpectedly early Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Thursday morning called on the CIA to release documents related to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel’s involvement in the agency’s torture program.

“As we move forward with the nomination process for Ms. Haspel, my fellow Senators and I must have the complete picture of Ms. Haspel’s involvement in the program in order to fully and fairly review her record and qualifications. I also believe the American people deserve to know the actual role the person nominated to be the director of the CIA played in what I consider to be one of the darkest chapters in American history,” Feinstein wrote in a letter to CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Haspel played a large role in the CIA’s secret torture program. She oversaw the torture of two terror suspects in a secret prison in Thailand in 2002 and helped destroy video of the interrogations.

Feinstein played a key role in publicizing the CIA’s torture practices following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in 2014 when she served as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The committee’s torture report outlined the gruesome tactics the CIA used to interrogate terror suspects and concluded that the tactics were not effective in gaining information.

Feinstein blocked Haspel’s promotion to lead the CIA’s clandestine operations in 2013 over her involvement in the torture program.

When Haspel was first nominated to lead the CIA earlier this week, Feinstein praised Haspel’s work as deputy director but said she had not yet decided whether she would support Haspel’s confirmation.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #4: Who Will Rid Me of This Meddlesome Stormy
More Livewire
View All
Comments