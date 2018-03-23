CNN: diGenova And Wife Toensing May Not Join Trump Legal Team Due To Conflicts

President Donald Trump is not completely convinced that seasoned Washington attorney Joseph diGenova and his wife, attorney Victoria Toensing, are the right fit to join his legal team, CNN reported Friday.

While Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow announced Monday that diGenova had been added to Trump’s legal team, a source familiar with the matter told CNN that no one has been officially hired yet. Trump reportedly met with the lawyer couple Thursday and “liked their message,” but wasn’t fully convinced to bring them on the team, CNN reported.

Trump is reportedly concerned about conflicts of interests with Toensing’s other clients. According to the sources who spoke with CNN, Toensing represents clients like Trump-affiliated public relations specialist Mark Corrallo and former Trump campaign co-chair Sam Clovis, both of whom have been interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller for his investigation into Russian meddling and the Trump campaign.

The news comes as attorney John Dowd resigned Thursday from Trump’s legal team. Dowd reportedly left because of diGenova’s hiring.