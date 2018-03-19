NYT: POTUS To Hire New Lawyer Who Has Pushed Theory That FBI Framed Trump

President Donald Trump plans to hire a new attorney, Joseph E. diGenova, for his outside legal team handling the Russia investigations, the New York Times reported Monday afternoon, citing three people told about the decision.

DiGenova, a Washington, D.C. lawyer and former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, has pushed the conspiracy theory that FBI officials framed Trump. He told the Daily Caller in January that the FBI “created false facts so that they could get surveillance warrants.” DiGenova also served as independent counsel in the Bill Clinton passport investigation in the 1990s.

DiGenova will not play a leading role on Trump’s legal team but will be a “more aggressive player,” according to the New York Times.

Victoria Toensing, DiGenova’s wife, represents former Trump campaign co-chair Sam Clovis; Erik Prince, the Blackwater CEO and informal Trump adviser who reportedly met with a Russian businessman in the Seychelles early last year; and and an informant in the Uranium One conspiracy theory pushed by conservatives.