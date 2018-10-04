Latest
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Grassley To Vote For Kavanaugh: FBI Report Found ‘Nothing’ New

By
October 4, 2018 10:11 am

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced Thursday morning that after receiving a briefing from his committee staff on the contents of the new background investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh, he plans to vote in favor of confirming Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Grassley said that the investigation into sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh, which the FBI sent to the Senate early Thursday, did not uncover anything “we didn’t already know.”

