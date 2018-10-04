Grassley To Vote For Kavanaugh: FBI Report Found ‘Nothing’ New

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced Thursday morning that after receiving a briefing from his committee staff on the contents of the new background investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh, he plans to vote in favor of confirming Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Grassley said that the investigation into sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh, which the FBI sent to the Senate early Thursday, did not uncover anything “we didn’t already know.”