Report: FBI Director Wray Told WH That Nunes Memo Contains Inaccuracies

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the White House that he opposes the release of a memo crafted by Republican House Intelligence Committee staffers that purports to show anti-Trump bias in the FBI and Justice Department because it contains inaccuracies, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

According to an unnamed person familiar with the matter, Wray told the White House that the memo “contains inaccurate information and paints a false narrative,” according to Bloomberg.

Politico reported Monday that the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), had shown Wray the memo the previous day.

The memo, now a talisman for conspiracy-minded congressional Republicans hoping to impede the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, is reportedly based the process to obtain a FISA warrant to gather intelligence on Trump officials.

House Intel Democrats compiled a counter-memo they said would correct the record. The committee voted on party lines to allow the release of the Republican memo, and to suppress the Democratic one.

The Washington Post and the New York Times reported Tuesday that Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appealed to the White House to block the release of the memo.

President Trump said after his State of the Union address Tuesday night that he’d release it. His press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, hedged on that commitment Wednesday morning.

Rosenstein, according to the Post, “said the Department of Justice was not convinced the memo accurately describes its investigative practices.”