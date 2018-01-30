Latest
Axios: Schiff’s Office Receiving Calls And Death Threats Over Nunes Memo

By | January 30, 2018 8:08 am
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters about the recent disclosure of a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign in the Capitol Visitors Center July 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Schiff said it was troubling that the Trump campaign did not tell the FBI that a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer reached out to them with an offer of information that would help their campaign against Hillary Clinton.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) office has received crude phone calls and death threats over the “Republican spin memo” that reportedly proves some type of anti-President Trump bias within the FBI and the Department of Justice, Axios reported Tuesday.

Schiff told Axios that the outrage against his office is fueled by Republican rhetoric, which he called “reckless hyperbole” that is “just so destructive to our democracy.”

After Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the contents of a classified memo authored by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) staffers, Schiff — the ranking member of the committee — told reporters that he was concerned his panel had “crossed a deeply regrettable line.”

“There was a vote to politicize the declassification process of intelligence and compromise sources and methods,” he said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has told Democrats to not read the document, CNN reported. 

FBI Director Chris Wray reportedly asked the House Intelligence Committee for the chance to come before them and express his concerns about releasing the classified memo.

Democrats have called the memo a “conspiracy theory” propagated by Russian bots and authored a counter memo to debunk some of the claims. That memo, however, was not approved for release Monday evening.

