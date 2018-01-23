Dem Rep. Wants Nunes’ Memo Given To DOJ, Calls It ’Profoundly Misleading’

The ranking Democratic member on the House Judiciary Committee is asking the committee’s chairman to turn over Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) staff’s classified memo to the Department of Justice, the FBI and the rest of the House Judiciary Committee.

In a letter to Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) called the memo “profoundly misleading” and a “conspiracy theory.” He claimed the document is causing “too many of our colleagues” to construct “their own version of history.”

The memo in question was authored by Nunes’ staffers, and it reportedly contains classified information about the conduct of senior Department of Justice and FBI officials, that allegedly proves Republicans’ claims of the Justice Department’s bias against President Donald Trump.

Nadler said it was “profoundly unfair” that the memo hasn’t been given to the FBI or the Justice Department and said it was the Judiciary Committee’s responsibility to help those agencies “formulate a meaningful response” to the accusations in the memo.

On Tuesday, California Democrats Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Adam Schiff wrote a letter to Facebook and Twitter officials asking them to probe whether a hashtag promoting the release of the classified memo — “#ReleaseTheMemo” — was propagated by Russian bots.

Read Nadler’s letter below: