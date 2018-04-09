Lawyer: I’ll Release Sketch Of Person Who Threatened Stormy Daniels Tuesday

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing porn actress Stormy Daniels, told CNN Monday morning that he will release a composite sketch of the person who allegedly threatened Daniels to stay quiet about her alleged affair back in 2011.

Avenatti said on CNN’s “New Day” that he will release the sketch on Tuesday and will offer a reward to anyone who can identify the person. He would not reveal the size of the reward or say whether he is working with the police to identify the individual.

“So my client sat down with Lois Gibson, she’s the foremost forensic artist in the world,” Avenatti said on CNN, adding that he hopes it will prompt people to come forward about the alleged threat.

He also indicated that there is additional evidence that the threat took place.

“There is significant evidence that this actually happened. We’re going to release that in the coming weeks,” he said on CNN.

Daniels detailed the alleged threat in her interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes.” She said it took place shortly after she sat for an interview with a sister publication to In Touch magazine about her alleged encounter with President Donald Trump, who was then a businessman and reality television host.

She told CBS that when she was in a Las Vegas parking lot heading to a fitness class when a man came up to her and said, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” He then looked at her daughter and said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom,” according to Daniels.

Daniels is suing Trump, seeking to be released from a hush agreement she signed barring her from talking about her alleged relationship with Trump. She argues that the agreement is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Watch a clip of Avenatti’s CNN interview: