David Hogg: I Won’t Accept Ingraham’s Apology Until She’s ‘More Objective’

In a Friday morning interview on CNN, Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg dug in against Fox News host Laura Ingraham, refusing to accept her apology or appear on her show until she becomes “more objective.”

“I would like to do that,” Hogg said of appearing on The Ingraham Angle to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “But first I would need her to be more objective in the way she talks about us. Any time she talks about us on her talk show, she speaks to her audience and she gets this threatening tone about us that we don’t have.”

He added that he does not accept Ingraham’s apology, maintaining his position that her contrition is directly connected to the boycott of numerous advertisers on her show. “She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out,” Hogg said. “I think it’s really disgusting, the fact that she tried promoting her show after apologizing to me.”

The conflict between the teen and cable news host began on Wednesday when Ingraham tweeted a Daily Wire story that detailed colleges Hogg was rejected from, and mocked him for complaining about it.

She apologized via tweet on Thursday “in the spirit of Holy Week,” adding that she was the first to have Hogg on her show after the Parkland massacre and that he is welcome back.

Watch part of Hogg’s interview with Camerota on CNN: