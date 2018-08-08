All Bet(o)s Are Off: Cruz Begs ‘Sniveling Coward’ Trump To Campaign For Him

In a move that shows clearly the strength of Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked his former enemy President Donald Trump Monday to come down and campaign for him.

According to a Tuesday Houston Chronicle report, Cruz telegraphed his need to the President during a campaign stop.

“I would certainly welcome his support, and I hope to see him in Texas,” Cruz said. “I think we are likely to see the President down in Texas before the election.”

Per the Houston Chronicle, polls from last week show O’Rourke pulling to within 1 point of the well-funded incumbent.

Only news that dire could push Cruz to fully kowtow to a President who pulled no punches during the 2016 Republican primary when Cruz was briefly a candidate. Then, Trump insulted the appearance of Cruz’s wife and speculated that Cruz’s father murdered JFK. He even had a trademark moniker for Cruz, labeling him “Lyin’ Ted.”

Cruz responded in kind, calling Trump “a sniveling coward,” a “pathological liar” and refusing to endorse him at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Though Cruz has wormed back into Trump’s good graces since then, penning the President’s gushing entry on Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2018 list and being a reliable vote for his agenda, the men’s relationship has never fully recovered.

Cruz’s plea reveals the extent of his nerves as he catches glimpses of his challenger approaching in the rearview.