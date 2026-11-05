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Let the Shift Begin

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11.05.26 | 11:13 am
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Democrats flipped control of both the Senate and House on Tuesday. Though we’re still waiting on some results from places like Alaska and Mississippi, losses there wouldn’t take much away from the very comfortable margins Dems secured in both chambers until the end of President Donald Trump’s term.

Now comes major shifts in Congress.

Besides the obvious majority-minority flip, we’re already seeing dynamic shifts in caucus leaderships. Outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced he would not be running for Minority Leader in a private call `Wednesday. That job will be up for grabs.

There will, of course, be a new speaker. Likely Hakeem Jeffries, who would make history by becoming the first Black Speaker of the House.

Follow along with us as we enter into GOP’s last chance for passing anything for the foreseeable future — the lame duck session — and some possible internal races for majority and minority leadership positions in both chambers.

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
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  1. Pathetic. Either one. But, Gymshoe is nausiating. He has no redeeming qualities and is truly a class A, champion :poop: turd muncher.

  2. Republicans in the House have the delightful treat of choosing between advanced prostate cancer or medication-resistant sepsis. Which do they value more: racism or self-interested toleration of pedophilia?

  3. Wait’ll the drugs he’s obviously on wear off.

    He won’t be able to restrain himself from commentary.

  4. Glad to hear Talarico has joined the ‘nuke the filibuster’ crowd. I think we should have a shot at it in January: with 56 Senators in the Dem caucus, six of them would have to openly vote to keep the filibuster, and I hope that that many Dems aren’t willing to stick their necks out, even if they want to keep it.

  5. The California Democrat said oversight will be focused on four ares: the Trump family, DHS/ICE, Trump’s construction projects and the donors involved and the Epstein files.

    I could think of a few of other areas that need oversight:

    • Selling pardons
    • Not following the law by diverting funding
    • Not following the law by failing to enforce regulations
    • The coverup of damage to US military bases in the Middle East

    What else am I missing?

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