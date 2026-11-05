Let the Shift Begin

Democrats flipped control of both the Senate and House on Tuesday. Though we’re still waiting on some results from places like Alaska and Mississippi, losses there wouldn’t take much away from the very comfortable margins Dems secured in both chambers until the end of President Donald Trump’s term.

Now comes major shifts in Congress.

Besides the obvious majority-minority flip, we’re already seeing dynamic shifts in caucus leaderships. Outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced he would not be running for Minority Leader in a private call `Wednesday. That job will be up for grabs.

There will, of course, be a new speaker. Likely Hakeem Jeffries, who would make history by becoming the first Black Speaker of the House.

Follow along with us as we enter into GOP’s last chance for passing anything for the foreseeable future — the lame duck session — and some possible internal races for majority and minority leadership positions in both chambers.