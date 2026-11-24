Election night was a rough one for the GOP.

One of the only Republicans to score a win in a hotly contested congressional race was Anthony Constantino, the multimillionaire entrepreneur behind an online sticker business. Constantino celebrated his victory with an extraordinary speech on election night, when he aired various grievances against other political figures and members of the media who he variously described as “scumbags” and “fucking assholes.” Since then, Constantino — who has yet to officially be sworn in to represent his northern New York U.S. House district — has continued to make waves and, in a conversation with TPM on Monday night, the congressman-elect said he has no regrets.

“I wanted my message to get out there and it did get out there,” Constantino said of the election night speech.

Constantino made a few things clear about his remarks and his state of mind when he delivered them.

“I wasn’t upset because I was laughing at times,” he explained.

Constantino also stressed that he planned out the barrage of insults.

“That was a prepared speech. I wrote the speech,” he said, before correcting himself slightly, “I didn’t write it, I outlined it. I knew what I was going to say. I executed exactly how I wanted to execute it.”

Constantino is a self-described “political outsider.” He was once registered as a Democrat and, since becoming a Republican, has faced opposition from members of his own party. As he recalled the speech, during the conversation with TPM, Constantino proceeded to relitigate his various beefs against reporters and political figures from both sides of the aisle. Constantino characterized the election night remarks as “a normal reaction for somebody that, you know, went through what I went through.” And, when asked whether he would apologize for any of it, Constantino indicated he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I think it went over perfectly,” he said, adding, “I mean, I got my message out.”

Constantino is set to officially take his seat on Jan. 3, 2027. TPM asked whether he plans to continue the coarse discourse as he fights battles on Capitol Hill.

“Is that the words that need to be chosen?” Constantino asked. “Maybe I’ll improve my language. … I’m going to try and use the best words I can use for the moment. I am actually a very good writer. I’m very good with words.”

Constantino’s rare win and unusual victory lap aren’t the only things about him that have made headlines as he prepares to take office. He has continued to be embroiled in feuds with the press, other Republicans, and even seemingly random online critics. One local GOP organization has also taken shots at Constantino. The City of Plattsburgh Republican Committee has threatened to call for his expulsion if he doesn’t focus on the needs of New York’s 21st District rather than his various conflicts.

But Constantino told TPM that he sees his various critics in the Republican Party establishment as members of an entrenched, out of touch and greedy “political class.”

“They just want money,” he said, later adding, “It’s a club.”

As one of the few Republican winners in an election that was largely an overwhelming victory for Democrats across the nation up and down ballot, Constantino hopes to take a leading role in changing the GOP.

“I want the Republican Party to be able to learn from me. I don’t mind people copying me if they learn from me,” Constantino said. “I want other people that think like I think to be able to succeed and win. … I’m a marketer by trade. I’m a successful person. You know, that’s just my background.”

Specifically, Constantino said he wants his colleagues to focus on opposing illegal immigration, creating jobs, fighting crime and preserving the right to bear arms. He also wants to build a big tent.

“There’s brilliant people all over America that have political ideas that want to get involved and the political class says, ‘Well, I’ll take your money.’ But that’s about it,” he said, adding, “I want to influence the party so that they welcome more people like myself. … When I got involved, immediately they started threatening me and they should be welcoming people that are new.”

To that end, on Sunday night, Constantino posted a short video on X declaring, “one of my big goals is to get every gay American to be Republican.” He also pitched that idea in an email to supporters on Monday.

“Gays are high performers and job creators who have every reason to want Secure Borders, Low Taxes, Less Regulation, and First Amendment plus Second Amendment Rights,” Constantino wrote.

Constantino further explained to TPM that he believes “the Republican Party’s for everybody.” He also expanded on his description of the gay community as “high performers.”

“A lot of gay people are very successful,” Constantino said.

When we asked for examples, Constantino indicated this was broadly true and said the community does well with “whatever they do in life.”

Constantino’s apparent admiration for gay people includes a degree of empathy. He sees a reflection of his own experience in the rejection the gay community has faced from some Republicans. Constantino recounted how his background as a rapper led to some political attacks.

“If you look at both the primary that I ran and the general election, I got targeted both times for associating with people … just because of the backgrounds they have as, you know, as rappers or as people that would have tattoos…. particularly face tattoos,” Constantino said.

New York Republican Congressional candidate Anthony Constantino, U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), New York Republican Congressional candidate Jeanine Driscoll and U.S. President Donald Trump listen as New York Republican Congressional candidate Mike LiPetri (R) speaks during an event on August 14, 2026 in Garden City, New York. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Between his business background, brashness, penchant for insults and stated desire to build unconventional coalitions, Constantino has a clear similarity to President Donald Trump. Constantino — who began his high profile involvement in Republican politics by erecting a massive pro-Trump sign, commissioning a statue of the president and recording MAGA rap songs — touts his relationship with the commander in chief. Trump gave Constantino his trademark “Complete and Total Endorsement.” The pair also share an association with the notorious right-wing political adviser Roger Stone.

Constantino says Stone was instrumental in his decision to run for Congress.

“He deserves a lot of credit for me running,” Constantino said of Stone. “Would I have decided without him? I don’t know.”

According to Constantino, Stone invited him to a dinner after his pro-Trump sign made the news. That meal came as news was breaking that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who currently occupies Constantino’s seat, could leave Congress as part of what became an ill-fated attempt to join the Trump administration. Over the phone with TPM, Constantino described his conversation with Stone.

“During the dinner, I said, ‘Hey, I’m getting these text messages. People want me to run for Congress. What do you think?’ … He just said, ‘I think it’s a great idea,’” recounted Constantino.

Constantino said the pair went to Stone’s house to continue the discussion after eating.

“We talked until two in the morning and then I decided to run for Congress,” said Constantino.

New York Republican Congressional candidate Anthony Constantino (L) and Roger Stone listen as U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks at a campaign rally at Griffiss International Airport on November 02, 2026 in Rome, New York. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Stone has an infamous reputation for engaging in political dirty tricks that stretches back decades. Most recently, he was linked to the protests against Trump’s 2020 election loss that turned violent on Jan.6, 2021. He was also convicted for lying to Congress about what he knew about communications between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Stone avoided spending time locked up after his 40-month sentence was commuted by Trump in July 2020, just days before he was set to report to prison. Trump gave Stone a full pardon later that year.

Constantino insisted he is unaware of those controversies.

“I don’t know anything about all that. I just know Roger as a person,” said Constantino. “He is a very nice person. I think he’s mischaracterized. He’s honestly one of the nicest people I’ve met. … He’s very nice. He’s very ethical.”

Constantino’s relationship with Stone helped get him in some hot water earlier this month when news broke that he missed some of the new member orientation in Washington, D.C. including the lottery to assign House offices. The congressman-elect told Punchbowl News he skipped some of the events to have another dinner with Stone in Florida.

“I let my staff pick the office so I can work on more important things such as eating chicken parmesan with Roger Stone while planning how to defend us from Radical Democrats,” Constantino said.

Constantino described the flap to TPM as “kind of absurd” and a matter of “delegation.”

“I mean, this is, like, standard practice for me as a CEO, to delegate,” he said, adding, “I’ll do the things that are difficult to do. I mean, I’m not delegating this interview.”

Constantino also sees this as another area where other Republicans can learn from him.

“I look forward to teaching other people in the government how to use their time wisely,” he said.

He also offered another observation from his meal with Stone.

“The parm was very good,” Constantino said. “That place, Zitos in Fort Lauderdale, I’m sure they love all the attention. So, if you want to mention them, I’m sure they’re going to be happy. Like, it’s pretty cool for them.”

In some ways, Constantino and Stone are an odd pairing. The infamous adviser is known for dapper suits while Constantino has made many of his appearances in a star-studded baseball cap and torn jeans. Constantino admitted this has been a source of disagreement between them.

“Roger’s asked me to change my wardrobe many times,” he said.

However, Constantino doesn’t seem ready to take Stone’s advice on that front.

“He’s more concerned about the jeans than the baseball hat,” Constantino said of Stone. “It’s like my signature though, people know me for it, so it’s like, it is what it is.”

As we wrapped up the call with Constantino, he expressed his hopes for the article. The congressman-elect evidently did not want to be subjected to the kind of language he has thrown at his own enemies.

“Hopefully you don’t call me an asshole,” Constantino said before hanging up.