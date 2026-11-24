‘Put the Screws to These People’

The bipartisan eruption of anti-Nvidia sentiment on Capitol Hill continues to grow, with many Republicans signaling that a bill requiring tighter export controls on computer chips is in the offing — possibly with a veto-proof majority. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, told Politico even if GOP interest in the issue fades under potential impending Trump pressure against the legislation, “Chairman Elizabeth Warren and a number of Banking Committee Republicans … are going to put the screws to these people like they’ve never had the screws put to them before.”

Separately, Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton (R-AR) is ramping up his ongoing calls for export controls. “I have warned the administration from the start about Communist China obtaining our most advanced chips through both smuggling and remote access. The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg,” Cotton wrote on X.

The Chinese military, the New York Times reported in June, months before the Nvidia spying scandal broke, has been “openly seeking” Nvidia’s chips since 2019. Jensen Huang, according to that report, “has fought chip restrictions and urged lawmakers to allow Nvidia to sell to China. He has said that blocking Nvidia from China, the world’s largest semiconductor market, would surrender the market to rival Chinese products that can now do much of what Nvidia chips do. He has also dismissed worries about China’s military use of the chips as overblown.”

While Cotton, a China hawk, is focused on preventing China from gaining an economic or military advantage over the United States, the ripple effects of lax export controls extends far beyond China — specifically in the dystopian world of AI-guided warfare.

In August, Ukrainian investigators discovered a “Nvidia Jetson Orin computer module inside Russia’s new S-71 Monochrome air-launched cruise missile, potentially indicating the use of artificial intelligence technology in the weapon,” the Kyiv Post reported at the time. Ukrainian officials released the information “to help Ukraine and its international partners identify critical foreign technologies used in Russian weapons and strengthen measures to prevent those components from reaching Russia.”

The New York Times documented in August that drones Russia tested in Ukraine from May to July this year, and which killed three people in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in July, also used the Nvidia Jetson Orin. This Russian weapon, the Times reported, “is a new step in the use of A.I. in combat. Earlier A.I.-guided drones had a ‘human in the loop’ safety button that required a live pilot to confirm a target.” Instead, this new system “left the strike decision entirely to the Jetson Orin computer, according to an analysis of the chip by Ukrainian investigators.” U.S. law bars exports to Russia for military use, and for the August Times story, Nvidia claimed that “the Jetson line of computers was not sold in Russia but was available in resale markets. The company has said that it cannot track such secondary sales.” (AI isn’t powerful enough to do that?)

Most damningly, in this August story, the Times reported that “the circuit board on which the Nvidia chip was installed was stamped ‘Made in China.'”

Just last week, after meeting with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump called the Russian leader his “friend,” something that Jay Clayton, director of national intelligence, called “entirely appropriate,” even as he admitted Putin “is not America’s friend in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Trump is treating the entire Nvidia scandal not as a matter of life or death, but as a fun time for him, his buddy Jensen Huang, and the stock market, with the full buy-in of his captured Justice Department. Today, at a press conference ostensibly to boast to the public about how the DOJ is protecting Americans from online scams, Attorney General Todd Blanche ducked reporters’ questions about Nvidia and Trump’s shutdown of federal investigations of the company and its disgraced reinstated CEO. Blanche, the nation’s top law enforcement official, claimed to not know about any investigations into possible violations of export control laws. About the company, Blanche insisted, “I have no reason to stand up here and say Nvidia is anything but a good corporate citizen.”

Blanche went on, “Obviously, if Nvidia was the target, or was the subject of some criminal investigation, or they were obstructing or thwarting our investigation, then that wouldn’t be the message that the president is saying to the American people.”

But, as we know, that is exactly the message the president is sending. As is evident from reporting in the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, and in his own weird appearance on CNBC yesterday, Trump has made it clear that he wanted Jensen Huang restored to the CEO role at Nvidia, and that in order for that to happen, he needed to be able to say that Huang had been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing — something that Blanche purported to do just in time for Huang to be coronated on Monday morning. As the Times reported, Trump “said he had checked with senior officials on whether Mr. Huang had any direct role in chip smuggling and was assured that he did not,” citing both Blanche and Clayton.

JD Vance Is Reportedly at the Center of a New Investigation Over the Trump Administration’s Seizure of Venezuelan Oil

Vice President JD Vance is now under investigation by a Senate panel over his brokering of “special licenses” for an energy company, led by a longtime political benefactor, to sell Venezuelan oil. According to Reuters, Vance met with John Addison, a trader with Vitol, at the Yellowstone Club, “an ultra-exclusive ski and golf resort,” near Bozeman, Montana, just one week before the Trump administration’s invasion of the Latin American country and its seizure of its president, Nicholas Maduro — and its oil. The company has since made hundreds of millions of dollars on the license. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), incoming chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is seeking answers.

Unusual Side Hustles for the US Ambassador to Israel

The Washington Sun reports that Mike Huckabee, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, revealed in financial disclosures that he earned millions of dollars from a variety of business ventures, including a company that owns radio stations, the sale of a private airplane, his Substack newsletter, hosting a show on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), a pro-Trump children’s book company, sleep supplements, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), for name, likeness, and image rights. Both the TBN and the IFCJ advocate for the ambitions of Israel’s right-wing government. This week Huckabee cast doubt on Trump’s pre-midterm election outburst that the U.S. could end financial assistance to Israel by the end of the year.

Read This from TPM Today

Layla Jones reports that the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey is in limbo under the Trump administration, posing risks to “the day-to-day functioning of America and the long-term health and wellbeing of its economy.”

Quote of the Day

Today on CNBC, while discussing Trump’s reported $15 million windfall from gains in his Nvidia stock holdings yesterday, Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), if he “genuinely” thinks Trump is “doing things to benefit stocks he may own.”

Raskin replied, “Well, if you don’t believe that, you’re too innocent to be let out of the house by yourself.”

The Corruption Proceeds Unabated

A National Park Service bank account that Trump has used to bankroll his vanity projects like the White House ballroom and his “triumphal” arch received a mysterious $300 million deposit in September, according to the New York Times.

What I’m Reading

Artificial Intelligentsia: Are the World’s Top Literary Scholars Being Targeted by a Chinese Spy Op?

I Created a Completely Fresh Instagram Account, Searched for Some Innocuous Terms Related to Judaism, and My Feed Almost Instantly Became a Cesspool of Overt Nazism